Craig of the Creek Movie Release Window Announced

Craig of the Creek is getting ready to debut its very first movie, and has confirmed a release window ahead of its premiere later this year! Craig of the Creek is setting the stage for its grand finale as while it was announced that Season 5 of the Cartoon Network animated series would indeed be its last, the franchise would be expanding with a new spin-off series and its own feature film. With the first half of Craig of the Creek Season 5 debuting the first half of its run earlier this year, now fans are waiting to see what's coming next.

The Craig of the Creek franchise will be returning with its new spin-off series, Jessica's Big Little World, premiering on Cartoon Network on October 2nd at 8:00AM and October 7th on Max. In the press release celebrating the release date for the new spin-off series, Warner Bros. Discovery also confirmed that the Craig of the Creek movie would be premiering later this year. Unfortunately there's no concrete release date for it yet, but thankfully it's a confirmation that the movie is still very much on the way.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

What to Know for the Craig of the Creek Movie

Craig of the Creek: The Movie was first announced to be in the works last year, and will serve as a prequel to the events of the main TV series. Warner Bros. Discovery teased the story of the upcoming movie as such, "An origin story of the Creek's bravest explorer that could only be told through the scope of a movie. Craig Williams is the shy, new kid in town, longing for his old home and life. Little does he know, he'll soon set off on the biggest adventure he could ever dream of. Treasure maps, pirate ships, and a villain who wants to destroy the Creek are just the beginning in this treasure hunting epic!"

With Craig of the Creek teasing a finale for its TV series, and the new movie showing off more of Craig before coming to the titular creek, it seems fans of the series will have a lot to look forward to for the rest of the year as the franchise wraps up its run.

