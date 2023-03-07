Creed III Star Michael B. Jordan Ranks Anime's Best Starter Series

Creed 3's star, Michael B. Jordan, hasn't been shy when it comes to talking about the influence that the anime medium has had both on himself and the latest boxing film to arise from the Rocky franchise. With Creed 3 showtimes filling theaters the world over and Adonis Creed taking on an opponent who has a major connection to his past in Jonathan Majors' Damian "Dame" Anderson, Jordan talked about which anime series "newbies" should explore first if they are looking to see the best that the medium has to offer.

Jordan isn't just once again taking on the role of Adonis in Creed 3, but he also took the role of director this time around, filming the movie both in front of and behind the camera. In the run-up to the film's release, Michael B. Jordan touted the major influence that anime had on the "threequel", stating that there were punches that were ripped straight from Dragon Ball Z fights and that Hajime no Ippo, the boxing anime franchise from creator George Morikawa, also helped in forming both the story and brutal battles in Creed 3's runtime.

Creed 3: Anime To Watch

In a recent interview, Jordan was asked which anime he would recommend that non-anime fans should dive into if they wanted to see the best that the medium had to offer, with Adonis Creed himself listing off some heavy hitters such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, Naruto, and Bleach to name a few:

1. ONE PIECE

2. DRAGON BALL

3. NARUTO

4. BLEACH

5. HUNTER X HUNTER



Michael B Jordan says these are the TOP 5 ANIME new fans should start out with. Cant say that’s he’s wrong.



Michael B Jordan says these are the TOP 5 ANIME new fans should start out with. Cant say that's he's wrong.

That's a HEAVY HITTER LIST

Jordan was also asked in another interview if he would potentially take on the herculean task of attempting to create a live-action Dragon Ball movie, with the feature-length film Dragon Ball Evolution remaining one of the most controversial anime adaptations of all time. While the star of Creed 3 didn't confirm one way or the other, he did state that it would be the "biggest challenge" of his life, so if he were to attempt to bring Goku and Vegeta to the real world once again, he'd put some serious effort behind it.

Which anime series would you suggest that new fans should watch if they loved Creed 3? Do you think we'll one day see Michael B. Jordan's Dragon Ball? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime's amazing battles.