Creed Anime U.S. Release Announced

Creed 3's big anime outing is finally making its way to the United States, but there's a catch in how limited of a release it's going to be! Creed 3 made its debut across theaters earlier this Spring as central star Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut, and it was clear that Jordan had an entire extended story and universe in mind for where to take the franchise next. It was announced that Creed would actually be making a full anime debut following the anime influences seen in Creed 3 itself, and fans outside of Japan will finally get a chance to see it for themselves!

It was announced earlier this year that the staff behind the Megalobox anime franchise at TMS Entertainment had teamed up with MGM Studios on an official Creed anime short that screened alongside Creed 3 in theaters throughout Japan. It's been some time since this anime had premiered, but now it's coming to the United States in a very limited event with the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles as part of a special screening for Bottoms.

How to Watch the New Creed Anime

MGM Studios has announced that the Creed anime is officially titled Creed: Shinjidai, and starting on Friday, Bottoms and Creed: Shinjidai will be screening for one-week as part of a special event with the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles. Unfortunately it's yet to be announced whether or not this Creed anime short will be released on a wider scale, but the announcement for the Creed: Shinjidai anime release comes with the first details about the story for the new short. And it's markedly different than the movies as it heads out to space to follow new characters.

MGM Studios teases Creed: Shinjidai as such, "The teams behind the CREED movie franchise and the iconic anime Megalobox bring you the animated short CREED: SHINJIDAI, an incredible interplanetary adventure about three young boxers. Together they learn how to enhance individual powers by connecting to each other and to the legendary fighters that came before."

