Disney's Cruella Gets Manga Adaptation

Cruella is Disney attempting to explore the villainess who was best known for trying to turn 101 Dalmations into clothing, with Emma Stone taking on the role of classic villain in the feature-length film releasing later this year, and Viz Media is giving fans a manga adaptation for the film. With the film set to release on May 28th, Cruella is set to be one of the bigger blockbuster films that will be released in theaters and on the streaming service of Disney+.

Viz Media shared the first look at the cover for the manga adaptation of Cruella, which will hit shelves later this summer, giving us a new take on the prequel that dives into one of the most popular villains of Disney's animation stable over the course of the company's long history:

NEW! Cover reveal for our latest manga adaptation CRUELLA, inspired by Disney’s all-new live action film. Manga releases Summer 2021! 👠 Pre-order now: https://t.co/Q2hov3SbTk pic.twitter.com/WCP8mgTAKw — VIZ (@VIZMedia) April 17, 2021

This would hardly be the first time that Disney has attempted to recreate the worlds of animation via live-action adaptations, with movies like Maleficent showing us new sides to the villains that the company created. Though Cruella will be their latest foray into this world, we can definitely expect more live-action films like this down the road.

The official description for Cruella, for those who might not be familiar, reads as such:

“Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella."

