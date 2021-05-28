Cruella Drops New Trailer for Disney's Queen of Mean

Disney's Queen of Mean is back. Sunday night, Disney dropped the second trailer for Cruella, featuring Emma Stone as the iconic Disney villain in her full glory. As with the first look at the film released earlier this year, the second trailer builds the 101 Dalmatians baddy up as an anarchist, not unlike Harley Quinn or the Joker.

Following other similar live-action reimaginations, Cruella will feature Stone's villainous rise in full glory. She'll also have an ensemble cast to help with the feature, with actors like Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Mark Strong also appearing in the movie, which is directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya).

Hello, Cruel World. New Trailer Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/oAFK0epmbB — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) February 16, 2021

At one point, reports suggested Cruella could be another Disney movie bumped to streaming as a Disney+ Premier Access release, though no official word has surfaced. To date, Disney has only released two features through the combined theatrical release and streaming method — Mulan and Raya the Last Dragon.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said last month the studio intends to keep Black Widow on its May 7th slot in theaters, and since Cruella is a few weeks after that, it stands to reason the Mouse also intends to keep the Stone-starring feature in a theater-only release.

Disney's working synopsis for the feature can be seen below.

"Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella."

Cruella is currently set to hit theaters on May 28th.