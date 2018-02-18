Crunchyroll Manga Service To Remove Kodansha Titles

It looks like things just got harder for all you Kodansha lovers. If you have been keeping up with the publisher’s titles on Crunchyroll, you need to brace yourself. After all, Kodansha just confirmed it is ending its partnership with Crunchyroll Manga.

So, if you have been holding out with Attack on Titan, you better binge the manga series ASAP.

According to new reports, Crunchyroll informed users on Friday that Kodansha’s manga titles will be taken down from its manga service beginning in this month. All titles which have ended serialization will be taken down from Crunchyroll on February 28. From that point forward, fans can still purchase the titles as eBooks on Crunchyroll Manga or through sellers like Amazon.

The titles affected by the February 2018 deadline can be found below:

A Silent Voice

A Town Where You Live

As the Gods Will: The Second Series

Coppelion

Fort of Apocalypse

Inuyashiki

Maga Tsuki

My Wife is Wagatsuma-san

Mysterious Girlfriend X

Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth – Side:P3

Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth – Side:P4

Princess Jellyfish

Unlimited Fafnir

Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches

Crunchyroll announced it will no longer offer most of Kodansha’s on-going titles starting March 1. You can find that list of titles below as well:

Ajin

The Heroic Legend of Arslan

Attack on Titan

Fuuka

GTO: Paradise Lost

Kiss Him, Not Me

Space Brothers

The Seven Deadly Sins

Sweetness and Lightning

UQ HOLDER!

So far, it seems there is only one Kodansha title that will not be affected by this shift. Fairy Tail will still be available on Crunchyroll Manga as all 30 volumes will be available on the service starting March 1. The series wrapped last year once creator Hiro Mashima published its final chapter, and Kodansha released its final manga volume not too long ago.

