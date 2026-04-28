Crunchyroll’s Best Action Fantasy of The Year Reveals New Update

The exciting Spring 2026 anime lineup marks the return of Wistoria: Wand and Sword after almost two years since the first season’s debut. The anime, based on a novel by Fujino Omori, debuted in 2024 and became a surprising hit in 2024, praised for its animation, worldbuilding, and characters. The author is renowned for the acclaimed series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? The anime returned on April 12th, 2026, with one of the best premiere episodes of the Spring 2026 season. Crunchyroll is streaming new episodes of the series every Sunday at 1:30 A.M. PT. The anime is available in regions across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Additionally, the series began streaming its English dub on April 26th, 2026. While the dub is two weeks behind, new episodes will drop at the same time as the subbed. The official website of Crunchyroll also reveals the cast and crew as the voice actors return to play the role of their respective characters. Additionally, the second season is also set to introduce new characters as the story picks up from where the first season ended, setting up one of the most brutal arcs in the series so far. The story has taken a major turn as Will Serfort and his fellow students will face the biggest threat of their lives.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 Brings More Challenges For The Characters

Image Courtesy of BANDAI NAMCO PICTURES

Encountering the Evil Grand Duke in the first season was only the beginning of Will’s troubles, as the villains have finally started making their move. The world is preparing for the fateful day, and chaos is beginning to swirl around the kingdom. Not only that, but the New Year’s celebration will go terribly wrong, and the protagonist is going to be in the middle of the chaos as always. While the kingdom’s safety is in jeopardy, the graduation date also draws near, and it will decide the future of Will and the other students.

Will needs more credits not only to graduate but also to enter the Tower of the esteemed Magia Vander. Unfortunately, he has a major disadvantage since he can’t perform even the most basic spells, which severely hinders his progress. Furthermore, the latest season will also shed more light on his childhood friend Elfaria, who didn’t appear too often in the first season. She is the driving force behind Will’s determination to become a Magia Vander and will play a crucial role in the latest season.

In an interview, the novel author teased the Terminaria Arc, saying it’s the climax of the beginning. This further proves that the second season is going to be more crucial than fans realize. Additionally, aside from the challenges, the second season will also focus on the relationship between Will and Elfaria, who await their reunion after being separated several years ago.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!





