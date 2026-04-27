It’s Official, Kagurabachi Confirms It’s Finally Getting an Anime in 2027

It’s finally official as Kagurabachi has announced it’s getting its own anime adaptation at last. Takeru Hokazono’s manga series first made its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2023, and it was one of the most well received debuts in recent memory. It was such a hit that fans had even been asking for it to get an anime before the first chapter even had its official release, so there’s been a huge contingent of fans waiting all this time to see if one would happen. Now it’s here.

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Following the start of a wave of rumors and reports leading to a major countdown, Kagurabachi has officially confirmed that it has a new anime in the works as part of Shueisha’s Jump Press presentation this week. The new anime has been one that fans have been wanting to see in action for quite a long time, and this new announcement confirms it’s a reality at long last. You can check out the first look at the newly announced Kagurabachi anime below.

What to Know for the New Kagurabachi Anime

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Kagurabachi has officially announced that the new anime is scheduled for a release sometime in April 2027 as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this time. Tetsuya Takeuchi will be directing the new anime for Cypic with Keigo Sasaki providing the character designs. It has also been confirmed that Taihi Kimura will be headlining the voice cast as the main lead, Chihiro Rokuhira (who can be heard in this first teaser trailer).

Director Tetsuya Takeuchi had the following to say about the new Kagurabachi anime, “Who would’ve thought that I’d be directing a popular Shonen Jump anime after working as a key animator on Naruto back when I was just a newbie…you really never know what life has in store. When you think of Kagurabachi, you think of katana! And more katana! Plus cool characters and intense drama! I’ll work hard to capture all those elements and aim to make a show that both long-time fans of the manga and first-time viewers alike can enjoy!”

What’s the Deal With Kagurabachi?

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Kagurabachi has been one of the most highly requested anime adaptations to the point where Shonen Jump fans have been asking for it even though it’s been around for much less longer than some of the other hits that have yet to get an anime. But the series has been hoping for an anime adaptation since the very beginning. Hokazono has been opened about his inspiration from Western action films like John Wick, and Shonen Jump has been placing it as a pillar of the magazine’s future, so it really has been made with a worldwide audience in mind.

Part of why it has been such a hit was its edgy and explosive opening that saw Chihiro Rokuhira tear through an entire warehouse of enemies with his sword. But as the series continued, fans got to see all of the layers within Kagurabachi that make it stand out even more. Now as the franchise finally gets ready for its anime, and with lots of material on the runway to adapt, the franchise is about to enter a whole new realm of popularity.

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