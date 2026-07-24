Crunchyroll’s Biggest Isekai Confirms Surprise Update As Sequel Continues

The highly anticipated Spring 2026 anime season is finally over, and fans now have to bid farewell to some of their favorite shows. However, this doesn’t include Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World Season 4, which continues Subaru’s journey. It’s also one of the most famous isekai anime of all time and a major Crunchyroll hit. The anime is based on the light novel written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichiro Ootsuka, has been publishing in 2014. Two years after the novel was published, the renowned animation studio, White Fox, released the anime adaptation, which immediately became a groundbreaking hit. 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of the anime debut, and the series has major plans for the future.

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The surprise update comes via Crunchyroll promoting an official anniversary celebration that will take place during this year’s Anime NYC (in August). However, the full announcement has since been removed from the official website. Even so, the update suggests that fans can expect major news from one of the most beloved isekai ever in just one month.

The story is often praised for exciting plot twists, unique worldbuilding, and thrilling action, as Subaru’s journey gets more exciting in the latest season. The latest season debuted on April 8th, 2026, in both dubbed and subbed versions, which was a pleasant surprise for fans who prefer English dubs. After an exciting run, the anime confirmed the Loss Arc on June 17th, 2026, with Season 4 Episode 11, and it’s still ongoing.

Where to Stream Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World Season 4?

Image Courtesy of White Fox

So far, all seasons of the anime are only streaming on Crunchyroll across regions in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. The anime is also streaming new episodes of both subbed and dubbed versions every Wednesday starting from April 8th, 2026, at 7:00 A.M PT.

The latest season is listed for 19 episodes, and the story has moved on to the Recapture Arc following the Loss Arc’s finale. While the first three seasons are also available on Prime Video, the latest season has yet to be confirmed for any other streaming home for now.

What Happens in Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World Season 4?

Image Courtesy Of White Fox

The story follows Subaru Natsuki, an ordinary teenager, who leaves a convenience store one evening and suddenly finds himself transported into another world. Equipped with the ability to turn back time after his death, Subaru tries to make sense of things in the new world while also dealing with any threat that comes his way. The latest season continues after the major cliffhanger in the third season, which adapted the battle for the Watergate City, Priestella.

The third season’s finale featured Subaru and his friends securing their victory against the Witch Cult. However, the celebration didn’t last long when everyone forgot about him after the Archbishop of Gluttony, Roy Alphard, consumed his name. In the latest season, he crossed a deadly desert to find the Sage at Pleiades Watchtower. His arduous journey takes a dark turn in the Loss Arc when even Subaru loses all his memories, turning everything upside down.

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