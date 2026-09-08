Crunchyroll’s Dark Action Hit Confirms Major Change to Fan-Favorite Ahead of Season 2

One of the major breaking hits from Crunchyroll has confirmed it’s going to be making a big change to one of its fan favorite characters ahead of its return for Season 2. There were a ton of new anime releases that really took over the world when they made their debut with Crunchyroll last year, but one of them managed to cut through the noise and really stand out. It’s because not only did it introduce a dark and dirty world full of intrigue, but it had lots of cool action on top of it.

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The anime adaptation for Kei Urana’s Gachiakuta is now at the works on its return for its second season in the near future, but it’s been revealed that Enjin is going to get a major redesign in the midst of all of its production. As stated by the official social media account for the franchise, creators Kei Urana and Hideyoshi Andou had requested for merchandise of the series to feature Enjin with a newly updated neck tattoo that will make it more faithful to his look in the original manga. You can see a graphic pointing out the change below.

Gachiakuta to Make Major Change to Enjin’s Design Ahead of Season 2

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Gachiakuta will be updating Enjin’s design according to series creators Kei Urana and Hideyoshi Andou’s wishes, but there is a bit of a catch to it all unfortunately. While this new design will be featured in all of the merchandise and other extras moving forward, the production of the second season is moving along at such a rate that Enjin’s new design won’t be reflected in the coming season. Explaining that the original design was “determined during the development phase,” the anime won’t be changing Enjin’s look.

Noting that those original designs were set “following discussions and confirmation with the production committee and the original creators” due to the technical requirements of the anime’s production overall, Gachiakuta will feature no changes to the anime itself or its setting designs moving forward. This might be a change we see reflected in a potential third season or other releases in the future, but for now it’s only going to be reflected in future merchandise and other materials.

When Does Gachiakuta Season 2 Come Out?

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Gachiakuta Season 2 is now in the works, but unfortunately has yet to confirm a release date or window as of the time of this writing. Fumihiko Suganuma returns from the first season of the series to direct for Bones Film, and Aoi Ichikawa will be reprising his role as Rudo alongside the other members of the returning voice cast in the coming season. Other members of the production staff have yet to be confirmed as of this time, but it will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when they eventually make their debut.

This might mean a longer wait for the new season, but there is plenty of time to catch up with everything that happened in Gachiakuta’s first season in the meantime. It’s now streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language audio available, and went down as one of the biggest new releases of 2025 overall. It’s time to find out why it’s been such a runaway hit.