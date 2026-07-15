Crunchyroll’s Dark Action Anime Hit Gets Disappointing Season 2 Update

A dark action anime hit is now in the works on coming back to Crunchyroll with Season 2 of the franchise, but a new update on its progress might be disappointing to fans who are eagerly waiting to see it come back. Last year saw a bunch of major anime releases coming to Crunchyroll that really took fans by surprise. This included some highly anticipated anime adaptations that fans had been waiting a long time to see, and thankfully Kei Urana’s Gachiakuta was one such series that really lived up to expectations.

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Gachiakuta made its anime adaptation last year and ended up being the best new anime to debut with Crunchyroll in 2025 overall. It had quite a lot to showcase for its sequel season with fans during Anime Expo 2026 earlier this month, but unfortunately nothing has yet to be shown to fans outside of the event. Speaking with Anime Atelier, it seems like Gachiakuta Season 2 is not as far along as fans might hope as Rudo voice actor Aoi Ichikawa reveals that voice work for the season has not even begun yet.

Gachiakuta Season 2 Has Yet to Start Voice Recording

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Gachiakuta Season 2 shared off its first look for fans in attendance at Anime Expo 2026 earlier this month, but unfortunately has yet to share more to the online public at large. Though those in attendance have noted how great the new season looks so far, but it might be a longer wait than fans could hope for. When it was first announced to be in the works, Gachiakuta had yet to confirm a release window or date. But with a new update from its lead star, it’s not far enough along to record yet.

“We haven’t started recording the second season yet, so I don’t know where it’s going to start and where it’s going to end,” Rudo voice actor Aoi Ichikawa said about Gachiakuta Season 2 when he was asked for a message to fans waiting for the new episodes. This unfortunately means that the production is not far enough along for the voice acting side of things, and that unfortunately also likely means that this second season might not be eyeing a 2027 release. At least as of this time.

What to Know for Gachiakuta Season 2

Bones Film

As for what has been concretely revealed for Gachiakuta Season 2 as of this time, it’s not been much. Ichikawa is likely set to return for the new season alongside the rest of the voice cast, and director Fumihiko Suganuma is working on the new episodes as well as he teased in this same interview, “Those who have already read the manga may already have some scenes in mind, so I hope they look forward to how we’ll be adapting those scenes in the anime.”

Gachiakuta Season 2 will likely be developed at Studio Bones much like the first season, but it has been confirmed that it will be releasing its new episodes with Crunchyroll when it hits. It’s where you can currently catch up with everything that’s happened in the anime in the meantime, and you’re going to want to considering that it might be a longer wait than expected for this second season.

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HT – Anime Atelier