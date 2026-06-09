Gachiakuta Creator Breaks Silence on Season 2 Renewal With New Release

Gachiakuta was one of the biggest Shonen action franchises that made its anime debut last year, and the creator behind it all has broken their silence on the series coming back for its second season. Kei Urana’s Gachiakuta was one of the manga that fans have been hoping to see get its own anime adaptation for quite a long time, and fans finally got to see why last year thanks to a very strong debut season. So it made all the sense in the world to find out that it would already been continuing with more.

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Gachiakuta Season 2 was confirmed to be in the works shortly after the first season came to an end alongside the announcement of several other major projects now on the way for the franchise in the near future. With the anime preparing to show off the first look at this next season as part of their plans for Anime Expo 2026 this July, original creator Kei Urana took to social media to share their excitement for the franchise’s future with some cool new art. Check it out below.

Gachiakuta Creator Hypes Season 2 of the Anime

Courtesy of Kodansha

“Gachiakuta Anime Season 2, stage adaptation, and game adaptation have been decided!” Urana began in their message to fans. “Thanks to everyone involved in the anime production, everyone involved in the manga creation, and fans all over the world who have been cheering us on! Gachiakuta will keep getting even more exciting from here on out, so we appreciate your continued support!!” With the creator sharing their excitement for all sorts of new projects now in the works, it’s clear Gachiakuta has a big future ahead of it.

Gachiakuta Season 2 has yet to confirm any concrete details about what fans can expect to see from its new episodes, or when fans can expect to see it, but it’s going to be sharing some major updates soon. Gachiakuta Season 2 will be hosting a panel during Anime Expo 2026 this July where they will be revealing the first look footage for the coming season with Rudo voice actor Aoi Ichikawa, director Fumihiko Suganuma, and producer Naoki Amano in attendance. Which will be the biggest update yet.

What to Know for Gachiakuta Season 2

Bones Film

While Gachiakuta has yet to confirm any real details about its new episodes, Fumihiko Suganuma and Naoki Amano attending the Anime Expo 2026 panel does seem to indicate that the production staff at Bones Film will be returning for their respective roles in the new episodes. It’s likely that the voice cast will all return to reprise their roles as well. But with the first season now streaming with Crunchyroll, it’s the best time to catch up with it all in the meantime.

Gachiakuta Season 2 has been confirmed for a streaming release with Crunchyroll as well, so they will be exclusively offering the new episodes alongside their launch in Japan. With Rudo’s journey into the pit being a major draw for fans last year, it’s now a better time than ever to go back and see why the anime has been such a major hit with fans thus far.

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