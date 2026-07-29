Crunchyroll’s Dark Action Anime Hit Finally Reveals First Look at Season 2 Return

One of Crunchyroll’s darkest action anime hits is coming back for a second season, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the new episodes. 2025 was a fantastic year for anime with not only standout new debuts, but returns of some big franchises that fans had been waiting for. Even with all of that competition, however, there was one dark action series on Crunchyroll that really took fan attention. So it was no surprise to find out it would be continuing with a second season.

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The anime adaptation for Kei Urana’s Gachiakuta really took over last year as one of the most surprising debuts, and announced it would be returning for a second season in the future. Gachiakuta was one of the many franchises that recently had something new to share earlier this month as part of Anime Expo 2026, and that first teaser trailer previously exclusive to fans at attendance has finally been fully revealed online. You can check it out below to see what’s coming in the episodes ahead.

What to Know for Gachiakuta Season 2

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Gachiakuta Season 2 is now in the works, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this writing. It will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it makes its debut, and is a part of their massive slate of what to look out for in the coming year. Fumihiko Suganuma returns from the first season of the series to direct for Bones Film, and Aoi Ichikawa will be reprising his role as Rudo alongside the other members of the returning voice cast in the coming season. And it’s going to throw fans right back into the thick of things.

Gachiakuta’s debut season was brought to life by the creative staff at Bones Film, and it’s that production that really helped the franchise stand out. It was a series that fans had been eagerly waiting to see get an official anime adaptation for, and thankfully all of that hype was met with an explosive adaptation. Especially as it neared the end of its run and started to reveal the real core of the story as Rudo’s journey takes a new turn (and his abilities are getting stronger as a result of those challenges).

Why You Should Watch Gachiakuta

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Gachiakuta was crowned as the best new anime debut of 2025 overall by fans at Crunchyroll, and it’s no surprise considering that it was able to match all of the hype that manga fans had for it. The anime took Kei Urana’s already intriguing world, and was able to give it all sorts of additional intrigue as it brought it to life. Rudo comes from a mysterious land in the sky, and was kicked out to a pit of trash. Only to then find a group of people who would become his newly found family as a result.

But as fans saw through the first season, Rudo has a much deeper connection with this lower world than he might have ever thought. There are all sorts of mysteries still surrounding how everyone’s abilities work, the nature of Rudo’s gloves, and much more that are likely going to be explored with the coming season (that could take a while to get here). Make sure to catch up with Gachiakuta now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

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