Cyberpunk 2077 Anime Series Edgerunners Announced From Trigger and Netflix

Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most anticipated video game releases for fans of the medium, which is being put together by CD Projekt who also worked on the Witcher series, and a big surprise was revealed earlier today as Netflix and Studio TRIGGER announced that an anime series within the universe would be released for 2022! Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is looking to tell new stories from the cyberpunk reality and should turn more than a few heads!

Netflix shared the first announcement via their Official Twitter Account, hyping fans up for the first anime series that will dive into the world of Cyberpunk 2077:

Night City is about to explode. In 2022, CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS, an original anime series by @trigger_inc, tells an all-new story set in @CDPROJEKTRED's #Cyberpunk2077 universe. pic.twitter.com/XR5pBFKm5l — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 25, 2020

From the official press release from Netflix, the streaming service gives us some juicy new details about the show itself and the creative minds that will be bringing it to life:

"CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

CD PROJEKT RED, the company behind the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, is producing the series, with a creative team formed of talent from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Cyberpunk 2077. The team at CD PROJEKT RED has been working on this new series since 2018.

Acclaimed Japan-based animation company, Studio Trigger, will serve as the animation studio on the series and bring the world of Cyberpunk to life with their signature, vibrant style. Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) will direct the series along with assistant director Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Promare), creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill la Kill) , character designer Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal) and Yuto Kaneko (Little Witch Academia), and the adapted screenplay by Yoshiki Usa (SSSS.GRIDMAN, Promare) and Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare). The original score will be composed by Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill series)."

Needless to say, there are some big names featured in this upcoming series, so fans definitely have more than just the video game to look forward to in this brand new universe from the fine folks at CD Projekt.

