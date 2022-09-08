Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Announces Special Early Premiere

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be officially hitting Netflix in just a little under a week from the time of this writing, but some fans will be able to check it out even earlier than that as the series has announced a special early premiere event coming our way! Cyberpunk 2077 has launched a whole new kind of expansion to celebrate their new anime adaptation coming from Studio Trigger hitting Netflix later this month, and it has gotten all sorts of fans excited to see what the anime take on this science fiction influenced world could cook up. But soon we'll be able to see it even more.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has announced that the series will be hosting a special early watch party where the first three episodes of the series will be premiered! Taking place at September 12th at 7PM CEST, these first three episodes will be of the English dub as fans can gather to check it all out before the full series hit Netflix on September 13th. Now the series is getting ready to unleash itself with fans, and now there's an excitement for this watch party where everyone can tune in and enjoy these first few episodes together.

Don't miss the chance to watch the first three episodes of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners before its official premiere!



🎉 Come and join our watch party on @Twitch on Monday, September 12th at 7 PM CEST 🎉



CD Projekt Red, the original company behind the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, produces the series with Rafał Jaki (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher: Ronin) serving as showrunner and executive producer. Satoru Homma, Bartosz Sztybor and Saya Elder serve as producers with Studio Trigger producing the animation for the new series. Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi with Hiromi Wakabayashi serving as creative director, Yoh Yoshinari as character designer and animation director, and features an adapted screenplay from Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Otsuka.

As for what to expect from the new anime, Netflix officially describes Cyberpunk: Edgerunners as such, "The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

