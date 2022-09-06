Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Reveals English Dub Trailer, Cast

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be making its anime debut with Netflix in a little over a week from now, and to celebrate the series has released a new trailer revealing the first look at the English dub and confirming the cast for the series! Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting a full anime adaptation from Studio Trigger, the same studio behind shorts seen in Star Wars: Visions, movies like Promare, and big anime series such as Kill la Kill. It's gotten fans wondering exactly what we could expect to see, and thankfully English dub fans will be able to join the wild ride too.

Along with announcing some new Cyberpunk: Edgerunners content coming to Cyberpunk 2077 in a special event, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has also given fans the English dub cast for the new series as well. Highlighting the cast with a dubbed version of the wildly not safe for work trailer released for the series not long ago, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is gearing fans up for something wild with this new take on the popular video game release. You can check out the new English dubbed trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners below:

The English dub cast for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners breaks down as such:

David — Zack Aguilar

Lucy — Emi Lo

Maine — William C Stephens

Dorio — Marie Westbrook

Kiwi — Stephanie Wong

Pilar — Ian James Corlett

Rebecca — Alex Cazares

Falco — Matthew Mercer

Gloria — Gloria Garayua

Ripperdoc — Borge Etienne

Faraday — Giancarlo Esposito

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners releases on Netflix worldwide on September 13th. CD Projekt Red, the original company behind the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, produces the series with Rafał Jaki (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher: Ronin) serving as showrunner and executive producer. Satoru Homma, Bartosz Sztybor and Saya Elder serve as producers with Studio Trigger producing the animation for the new series.

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi with Hiromi Wakabayashi serving as creative director, Yoh Yoshinari as character designer and animation director, with an adapted screenplay from Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Otsuka, Netflix officially describes Cyberpunk: Edgerunners as such, "The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

