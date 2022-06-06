Date A Live Season 4 Sets Up Kurumi Arc in New Poster, Trailer

✖

Date A Live is nearing the end of its fourth season run, and is gearing up for the Kurumi Arc with a new trailer and poster! The fourth season of the series has been one of the more quiet releases of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, but it's seen Shido Itsuka getting closer with two new Spirits thus far. With the previous episode of the series officially setting the Key Spirit and the newest episode finally bringing Kurumi back into the mix, it was actually a tease that the final episodes of the season would be involving much more of the fan favorite Spirit.

The newest episode of the series fully brought Kurumi into the mix, and Shido made his first attempt at getting closer to her but it didn't exactly work out in the way he would have hoped. But it appears that it's the first attempt in many more we'll see over the course of the fourth season's final episodes as Kadokawa has released a special new trailer and poster teasing the Kurumi arc coming to Date A Live Season 4 next. Given Kurumi's such a major hit with fans, it's likely going to be a major arc to follow. You can check out the new trailer and poster below:

═════⊹⊱🌹⊰⊹═════

Kurumi visual & PV

◤2022/06/03 18:00◢

═════⊹⊱🌹⊰⊹═════

／

Let's begin our date

5th PV now streaming!

▸https://t.co/IMOeeyW4y1

＼#date_a_live pic.twitter.com/p84dOtdLrT — KADOKAWA Anime (@kadokawaanimeCH) June 3, 2022

With the Kurumi arc closing out the fourth season, fans will want to catch up before it all ends! If you wanted to check out with Date A Live's fourth season and the three that came before, you can now stream the series with Crunchyroll. They tease the new season as such, "With multiple Spirits now living with him, Shido's juggling act of giving ladies attention is never-ending. On top of that, more Spirits arrive for him to put the charm on. As he seals more and more, with his intentions unknown to them, will he be able to keep this up or will it lead to one big, giant spatial quake?"

But what do you think? How are you liking Date A Live's fourth season so far? How has it compared to what came before in the third season? Are you excited to see much more of Kurumi in the next arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!