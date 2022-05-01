Date A Live Season 4's Premiere is Now Available for Free

✖

Date A Live is now in the middle of its fourth season's run, and the anime's season premiere is now available completely for free thanks to Crunchyroll's official YouTube channel! The fourth season of the anime adapting Koshi Tachibana and Tsunako's original light novel series is already introducing fans to the next challenging and powerful Spirit that Shido Itsuka will be needing to romantically connect with, but there are just as many fans who have yet to jump into the new season for themselves for one reason or another. Now there's a much easier and completely free option to do so.

The first episode of Date A Live's fourth season is now available completely for free on Crunchyroll's official Crunchyroll Collection YouTube channel. This means fans can jump into the new season through a new platform without much hassle should they just want to test it out. Titled, "Don't Panic. It's a Spirit's Trap," the first episode of the fourth season introduces fans to the first new Spirit introduced so far, Nia, as Shido runs into an interesting predicament when trying to romance her as usual. You can check it out below:

If you are interesting in checking out the rest of Date A Live's fourth season as it releases (along with the first three seasons), you can find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the new season's story as such, "With multiple Spirits now living with him, Shido's juggling act of giving ladies attention is never-ending. On top of that, more Spirits arrive for him to put the charm on. As he seals more and more, with his intentions unknown to them, will he be able to keep this up or will it lead to one big, giant spatial quake?"

Directed by Jun Nakagawa for Geek Toys (a different studio and director than from the first three seasons), Date A Live IV introduces the new additions Hitomi Nabatame as Nia and Akari Kageyama as Mokuro Hoshimiya. They're joined by the returning cast of Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shido Itsuka, Marina Inoue as Tohka Yatogami, Misuzu Togashi as Origami Tobiichi, Ayana Taketatsu as Kotori Itsuka, Iori Nomizu as Yoshino, Asami Sanada as Kurumi Tokisaki, Maaya Uchida as Kaguya Yamai, Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Yuzuru Yamai, Minori Chihara as Miku Izayoi, and Ayumi Mano as Natsumi.

