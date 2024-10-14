Cartoon Network Is Eyeing New “DC” Anime Series

For decades now, DC Comics has overseen some of the world’s top heroes, and those stars are are ready to expand their horizon. From Hollywood blockbusters to television crossovers, we have seen DC do it all. These days, the house is starting to wade deep into the world of anime, and a new report suggests Warner Bros. Discovery is eyeing a new title for its DC icons.

The update comes from Warner Bros. Discovery itself as a new job posting just went up for the media conglomerate. According to the company, it is looking for production assistance on a project called SuperMutant Magic Academy, and the title is being billed as an action comedy anime. So if you want to see what Warner Bros. Discovery can do with anime, well – you are not the only one curious there.

WHAT IS THE NEXT BIG DC ANIME?

According to the new job posting, Warner Bros. Discovery is eyeing a new “DC anime-style action series” for kids. SuperMutant Magic Academy is the current title for this project, and it is expected to launch under Cartoon Network. The post suggests work on the series will begin in early 2025 sometime between January and February. Beyond its intern application, SuperMutant Magic Academy is looking for directors and story artists who “understand anime action beats” though experience working in anime is not required.

Beyond these new job postings, little else is known about this anime title. SuperMutant Magic Academy is just entering development, but the order as a whole is hardly shocking. Earlier this year, executives at Warner Bros. Discovery stressed its interest in “significantly” expanding its anime titles. It makes sense for the company to pair its powerful IPs with an anime production, and we have seen this very combo rather recently.

Given the latest recruitment posting, Cartoon Network is eager to dive into its DC anime, but this project might not be tied to superheroes. The team at Warner Bros. Discovery wants to make a DC anime style title, so that doesn’t mean it will be an actual DC IP. SuperMutant Magic Academy is an actual comic in its own right outside of DC, so as you can imagine, netizens are split. Some believe this project will adapt the popular comic while others are convinced this title is a codename. But either way, this anime push proves Warner Bros. Discovery is all-in on the medium.

THE RECENT RISE OF SUPERHERO ANIME SERIES

After all, DC has had some major success with anime as of late. Its work with Teen Titans years ago laid a solid foundation for the industry’s recent (and long overdue) rise. From Batman Ninja to Suicide Squad Isekai, a number of hit anime titles have gone live for DC as of late. My Adventures with Superman marked another recent win for Warner Bros. Discovery as the anime-inspired series earned rave reviews. And before long, Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League will go live with a different kind of Justice League in tow.

Clearly, DC is investing heavily in anime these days, and this move is hardly surprising. The company goes way back with anime and manga, after all. In the 1960s, artist Jiro Kuwata created a hit Batman manga that made its way to America in 2008. From Batman: Child of Dreams to Batman: Gotham Knight and DC Super Heroes vs. Eagle Talon, DC is no stranger to the anime industry. And with this new job posting live, it seems Warner Bros. Discovery is eager to continue the investment.

What do you think about this latest DC report? What kind of anime does the company need to invest in ASAP? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

