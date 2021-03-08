Deadpool's Manga Is One of Marvel's Most-Read Series Right Now

✖

Deadpool is one of the biggest characters in the Marvel Universe, and he runs the world on both the screen and in print. The hero has launched a franchise that most anyone would envy, so you can see why Marvel is always down to expand Wade Wilson's reach. That is why the character got his own manga recently, and it seems the series is one of Marvel's most-read titles at the moment.

Last year, Deadpool: Samurai went live in Japan, and the manga was a hit from the start. The series, which is penned by Sanshirou Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi, gives a fun take on the hero we've come to love. The manga is published online in conjunction with Shonen Jump, and its continuity-friendly story has been read by millions of fans.

(Photo: Marvel)

According to Shonen Jump's stats, the first chapter of Deadpool has been read by over a million people. Its second chapter did much the same, and all of its following chapters to date have earned more than 500,000 views. Clearly, a lot of fans are checking out this Deadpool manga, and it has made a consistent buzz online since its debut.

Sadly, there is no official translation available for this Deadpool manga as of yet. You will have to be savvy in Japanese if you want to understand what's going on. At this time, there is no word on whether an official English version of the manga will be released. Marvel Comics would do well to bring this series overseas so long as there are no licensing disputes. So for now, we are crossing our fingers for the best!

What do you make of this stats update? Do you think Deadpool will bring his manga to the United States properly before long? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Bleeding Cool