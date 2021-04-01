Deadpool Debuts Official My Hero Academia Crossover

✖

Deadpool is one of those heroes you can't help but love, and he has shown his respect for other working heroes in his own ways. Ahead of his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadpool is enjoying some time in Japan with an all-new manga project, and its most recent chapter made dreams come true for My Hero Academia fans.

And why is that? Well, the whole thing is quite simple. After all, My Hero Academia just got an official crossover with Deadpool thanks to its manga, and the whole thing is pretty much perfect.

"Don't worry Deadpool. Why, you ask? Because I AM HERE. pic.twitter.com/JSJlladHJQ — Shonen Salto (@ShonenSalto) March 31, 2021

The ordeal went down this week with My Hero Academia popped into Deadpool Samurai out of nowhere. The manga, which is one of Marvel's most-read comics of the year, saw Deadpool wedge himself in a tough place. The hero came face-to-face with Thanos who took delight in smacking down the mercenary, and no one could stand up to Thanos for help.

Eventually, Deadpool decided it was time to call Captain Marvel in for an assist, but he messaged the wrong person. Instead, All Might go the text, and the hero came flying over. The Symbol of Peace laid out Thanos with a single Detroit Smash to the face, and All Might rescues Deadpool in his arms with his familiar cry.

Clearly, Deadpool Samurai made dreams a reality with this little note, so all is well with the comic. My Hero Academia fans are loving this crossover, and it gets even better after learning one more tidbit. The creator of My Hero Academia actually drew All Might in this crossover, so we're sure Kohei Horikoshi is geeking out in his own right.

What do you make of this superhero crossover? Do you want to see All Might show up before some other MCU heroes or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.