Deadpool Manga Gives My Hero Academia a Perfect Shoutout

✖

Marvel hasn't been shy about their desire to jump into the manga business, with Wade Wilson, aka the Merc With A Mouth, getting his own series via the Deadpool manga, Deadpool Samurai, released via Shonen Jump, and the popular mercenary recently gave a perfect shoutout to the students of My Hero Academia in a recent chapter. Though an official crossover between the Marvel character and the world of UA Academy has yet to take place, Wade's ability to break the fourth wall acts as the perfect springboard for the Merc With A Mouth to reference the Shonen hit.

Following Disney's purchase of Fox Studio, the world of the X-Men on the silver screen was finally brought back to the world of Marvel, with many fans ecstatic to see how Wade will make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Deadpool 3 already in the works to hit the big screens down the line, we personally can't wait to see what Ryan Reynolds and company have in store for the world of Wade Wilson following his battles against the Juggernaut and joining forces with the likes of the time-traveling Cable and the happy go lucky Domino from the X-Men universe.

Twitter User Shibuya Smash shared the hilarious segment from one of the latest chapters of Deadpool: Samurai, wherein Wade is wondering what the God of Mischief is up to and whether or not his plans will entail Loki visiting the upcoming My Hero Academia Exhibit:

Deadpool is wondering where Loki is now and asks “Did you hear what Loki’s next goal is? Is he going to buy tons of Kimetsu merch or go to the HeroAca Exhibition or something?” 😂 Yes, I’m sure that’s why Loki came to Japan haha. — ｼﾌﾞﾔｽﾏｯｼｭ 🌙 (@shibuyasmash) February 17, 2021

For those who might not be familiar, the upcoming My Hero Academia exhibit will specifically focus on the artwork of Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of the Shonen franchise, giving fans a number of new art pieces that display the heroes and villains of the universe that gave us UA Academy. While Wade Wilson gave them a big shoutout in this latest chapter, we don't expect the Merc With A Mouth to make an appearance at the upcoming exhibit or within the pages of My Hero Academia's manga any time soon.

What do you think of this hilarious shout-out by one of Marvel's biggest characters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.