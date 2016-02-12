Deadpool is Getting a New Manga for Shonen Jump

✖

Deadpool will be getting a new manga in a collaborative effort between Marvel and Shueisha for Shonen Jump! Back in 2019, Shueisha and Marvel joined together for a special project dubbed the "Marvel x Shonen Jump+ Super Collaboration" that saw many creators from Shonen Jump's various properties take on heroes and stories from the Marvel Universe. One such story was Deadpool: Samurai, a take on the Marvel anti-hero that saw him reflect on the fact that he was suddenly inside of a manga within Shonen Jump and acted accordingly in his new setting.

It seems that this story was such a break out hit with fans that now Shueisha and Marvel will be giving it the full story treatment. Featuring writer Sanshirou Kasama and illustrations from Hikaru Uesugi (who worked together for the original one-shot), Deadpool: Samurai will begin its serialization through the Shonen Jump+ app later this month. Here's the official announcement (and visual) from Kasama and Uesugi themselves on Twitter:

Deadpool: Samurai will begin its serialization in the Shonen Jump+ app on December 10th, but has yet to be confirmed for an English language release at the time of this story's publication. Deadpool has been gaining far more popularity in the last decade with animated and live-action film versions, and now the famous merc with a mouth will now be in a manga!

