Death Note Announces Perfume Collection

Throughout the legendary anime franchise of Death Note, the scent of the great beyond wafts through the air as Kira attempts to create a new world thanks in part to the relationship he formed with the Shinigami, Ryuk, and the usage of the Death Note. The book itself allows its user to write in the name of any person in the world, killing that person in any way that Light Yagami chooses if he knows the name and face of the victim in question. Now, death won’t be the only thing travelling through the air because of this series as Death Note has announced that a perfume line that features scents of each character from the series is in the works!

Otaku USA Magazine shared the latest update regarding the Death Note perfume line via their Official Twitter Account, noting that scents will be tailored to reflect characters such as Light Yagami, L, Ryuk, and Misa to name a few that will be released in January of next year, 2020:

Death Note Fragrance Line Lets You Smell Like Your Favorite Characters https://t.co/WtOJgTHbM4 pic.twitter.com/oPjecjN8xJ — Otaku USA Magazine (@Otaku_USA) December 18, 2019

The Death Note anime series ended years ago, resolving the plot line of Light Yagami with a rather definitive finale to the story of the magical book that links the world of the living to the world of the dead. Though the franchise returned with several live action movies, the most notable being the recently released Netflix exclusive that was received to a critical reception despite its pedigree. Though a sequel has been confirmed, little news has been released about the live action return to the world of Ryuk and the Death Note.

Surprisingly enough, plenty of anime franchises have released perfume lines of their own, with the likes of Attack On Titan, Sailor Moon, Naruto, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Card Captor Sakura being just a few of the examples of series that have dipped their toes into this unique realm.

The perfume line itself will retail for around $54 for the bottles, letting fans find a brand new way to experience the series.

For those unfamiliar with Death Note, the original series was created by Tsugumi Ohba with illustrations by Takeshi Obata. The series’ synopsis can be read here: “Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?“