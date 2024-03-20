Sailor Moon Crosses Over With Death Note in Wild Cosplay

Cosplay doesn't only allow anime fans to imagine what some of the biggest characters of the medium would look like in the real world, but it allows cosplayers to create fusions of characters that exist in very different tales. You might never see Sailor Moon's Usagi Tsukino and Death Note's Misa Amane interact, but that hasn't stopped one cosplayer from fusing the two anime characters together. While the two anime franchises couldn't be more different, their respective legacies on the medium cannot be denied.

Unfortunately for anime fans, neither Sailor Moon nor Death Note has any future anime adaptations in the works as far as we know. That doesn't mean that Usagi and Misa aren't finding unique ways to stay in the public zeitgeist, however. Most recently, Death Note put together a live-action musical and has plans to create a live-action series on Netflix from the creators of Stranger Things. While Sailor Moon hasn't gotten into the live-action anime adaptation game, though with the success of One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender, it's entirely possible that the Sailor Scout might be given the same opportunity at some point in the future.

Sailor Moon Uses The Death Note

Much like the differences between the two anime franchises, Usagi and Misa are wildly different characters. While the leader of the Sailor Scouts routinely fights for justice, Amane mostly wants to make sure that the love of her life, Light, is taken care of. Misa also isn't the best of characters when it comes to the Death Note world, making the stark differences that much more stark here.

There is one major project that could be made into an anime when it comes to the world of Light Yagami. The original Death Note received a sequel that saw the supernatural book find its way into the hands of a protagonist far different from his predecessor. Rather than attempting to create a new world, the sequel saw the new protagonist trying to get as much money as he could by selling the book. While the sequel is only one chapter, it would make for a good return for the Death Note anime should it hit the small screen.

What do you think of this fusion cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of cosplay.