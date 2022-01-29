Death Note Sequel Gets English Release Date

Death Note is one of the most cerebral anime franchises to date, introducing the concept of a killer notebook that allows the owner to eliminate anyone as long as they write their name within its pages. With the franchise getting an anime adaptation as well as a number of live-action adaptations, it seems that the sequel series from the original creators has received an English release date for the story of a new partner to the Shinigami known as Ryuuk.

If you have yet to read the Death Note sequel short story, it follows a young man named Minoru who comes across the life-stealing notebook, taking a drastically different approach from Light’s relationship with Ryuuk. Unlike Kira who was attempting to create a new world where criminals were dealt the ultimate punishment, Minoru was simply attempting to sell the Death Note to the highest bidding, putting into motion a wild plan that would net him millions of dollars while hiding his identity from the world at large. With entire countries bidding on capturing the book, the one-shot had quite a few wild real-life cameos within it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Viz Media shared the news that Death Note Short Stories would be arriving on May 10th with a paperback version, following the sequel landing digitally on Viz’s website and giving fans the opportunity to once again dive into the world of Ryuuk and the life-taking notebook that kicked things off:

https://twitter.com/VIZMedia/status/1487230346265509889?s=20&t=Po6_L_qQIlnlLjjL2oV7BQ

Currently, there’s been no word of this short story receiving an anime adaptation, and while there might not be enough material to create a full-blown sequel series, it certainly seems as though it would work as a movie to explore this new story of Ryuuk and his new partner in crime. While Death Note’s anime is showing no signs of returning, the creators of the legendary franchise have recently debuted their newest series, Platinum End, which introduces a story that is nearly as mind-bending as that of Light Yagami.

Will you be picking up the physical edition of this Death Note sequel? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Light Yagami and Ryuuk.