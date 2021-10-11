Death Note Short Stories Collection Releasing Next Year

A collection of short stories from Death Note’s creators set in the universe of the series are getting an official release next year! Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata surprisingly returned to their fan favorite work last year with a brand new story set after the events of the original as it imagined how a new character would respond to getting the Death Note following all of the waves Light Yagami made during his stint as Kira. But that’s not actually the only time they have returned to the world of the franchise with new stories either.

In fact, the two creators had gathered each of these short stories in a new collection that had released in Japan last year. This included not only the new one-shot sequel, but some stories that had been previously unpublished. Now fans outside of Japan will be able to check out these new short stories for themselves as Viz Media announced during New York Comic Con that they will be officially releasing the collection with a currently slated release window of Summer 2022. You can check out the official announcement from Viz Media’s Twitter below:

Announcement: Kira's story is over, but the Death Note’s is not…This imaginative complete collection of short stories by the series’ creators explores the impact and influence of the legendary Death Note. Releases Summer 2022! pic.twitter.com/VSu7Xo4Gur — VIZ (@VIZMedia) October 9, 2021

Viz Media describes Death Note: Short Stories as such, “Kira’s story is over, but the Death Note’s is not…This imaginative complete collection of short stories by the series’ creators explores the impact and influence of the legendary Death Note. Releases Summer 2022!” As mentioned, this includes the new one-shot the creators had whipped up as an official sequel that introduced Ryuk and the Death Note to a new main character and introduced a whole new kind of way to use the notebook that caused so much trouble in the original series. The two creators previously revealed their thoughts about the new short stories collection last year too.

Series illustrator Takeshi Obata stated, “It must have been a long time ago when the series ended, but now it has come back as a collection of short stories. You never know what will happen in this world.” As for writer Tsugumi Ohba, the following statement was released, “Now that the whole world is fighting against the new coronavirus, I don’t feel like writing a joke comment here. For now, I just sincerely hope that things will return to normal as soon as possible. Please forgive me if there are some jokes in the contents of the manga, as it is in my style. Please resign yourself to the fact that the author’s ability is limited. It may be that I should only work when I can write something I am not ashamed of, but I have been ashamed of being judged on my essays since I was in elementary school. I’m really sorry for everything. Thank you very much for reading this.”

Will you be checking out Death Note's short stories collection when it hits next year?