Stranger Things Creators Launch Upside Down Pictures at Netflix

The world of the Upside Down might be coming to an end with the upcoming Season 5 of Stranger Things, but creators Matt and Ross Duffer still have plenty of compelling content in store for Netflix audiences, as the pair have launched Upside Down Pictures, which is set to develop five projects for the streamer in the coming years. Fans already knew that the Duffers were developing one spinoff from the proper Stranger Things franchise, but other exciting Upside Down Pictures projects include a live-action TV series adaptation of the manga Death Note and the Stephen King adaptation The Talisman.

The Duffers shared in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter, that their goal with Upside Down pictures is to develop "stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism."

Another Stranger Things-centered project is a stage play set within the mythology of the series, which will be directed by Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Billy Elliot, The Reader). In addition to these two Stranger Things spinoffs, Death Note, and The Talisman, there will also be a project being developed by Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance pair Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews.

Upside Down Pictures will be headed up by Hilary Leavitt.

"It didn't take long into our first meeting with Hilary, where we bonded over films like Jaws, Home Alone, and Speed, to know we had found a kindred spirit," the Duffers shared in a statement. "Hilary's passion for storytelling is perhaps matched only by her passion for the storytellers themselves, for whom she is fiercely protective. No wonder so many writers and directors are drawn to working with her. She is a rare talent indeed, and we feel extremely grateful to have her at our side as we build Upside Down Pictures."

Leavitt added, "I remember the first movie I saw in the theater, the first VHS tape I got for Christmas, the first international one-sheet I bid for on eBay because it was cooler than the domestic. And the first time I met Matt and Ross. All of these seminal moments have led to this ridiculously cool opportunity to build a company with the Duffer brothers where we produce movies and television because we love movies and television. This love is at the core of Upside Down Pictures, where we're able to collaborate with other artists on projects across the full spectrum of genre. We all love what we do and are excited to do more and more."

Stay tuned for details on future Upside Down Pictures projects.

