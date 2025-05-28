Death Stranding Announces New Anime Adaptation

Hideo Kojima has become a legend in the video game world and rightfully so. Helping to forge the video game franchise Metal Gear Solid, Kojima would go on to create his own video game company known as Kojima Productions. While the studio is still relatively new in comparison to many other game producers in the world, it has made waves thanks in part to the idiosyncratic entry known as Death Stranding. With the franchise already confirmed for a live-action film, Kojima himself has upped the ante by confirming that the dystopian series is set to become an anime as well.

In a recent interview with Vogue Japan, Kojima spilled the beans on Death Stranding’s anime future while discussing the upcoming live-action movie, “I am also currently working with A24 on a live-action film adaptation of “DEATH STRANDING“. When it comes to film adaptations of games, there have been recent films like “The Last of Us” that keep the plot of the original intact, and films like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” that are more like a service to game fans. Each of these works has its own merits, but as a film lover, I want to pursue expression as a film. I am aiming to make “DEATH STRANDING” in a way that can only be done as a film, and that will win awards at the Cannes Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival. In fact, we are also currently working on an anime adaptation.”

Death Stranding’s Future

Kojima Productions

Next month, the sequel to the wildly idiosyncratic game will arrive as Kojima Productions plans to release Death Stranding 2: On The Beach on June 26th. In the same interview, Kojima himself detailed more about the Norman Reedus-led property’s future, “To strengthen our IP, we’re doing a sequel, and this is a game and we’ll continue to add more to various platforms. What comes next are different forms of media – movies, anime, TV dramas, etc. Basically, expanding the game IP to other media. That’s the second phase. That’s what we’re aiming for next.”

As of the writing of this article, details regarding what the anime adaptation will cover are a mystery. While it’s possible that it could be a retelling of the original story, there are plenty of characters and stories that are a part of Death Stranding’s universe that could be further explored. There has yet to be a studio attached to this project but we can think of some anime production houses that would be perfect in bringing Kojima’s latest universe to life.

The Death Stranding Movie Developments

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that A24’s Death Stranding was set to be written and directed by Michael Sarnoski. Sarnoski has had some big hits in Hollywood, with one of the latest being A Quiet Place: Day One, while also tackling the Nicolas Cage film, Pig, with both of said entries admired by critics and audiences alike. Much like the anime, no release date has been attached to this project, though we’ll be sure to let you know everything revolving around the world of Death Stranding.

