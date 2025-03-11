Death Stranding 2 Cast: Every Confirmed Actor So Far

Kojima Productions founder and video game industry legend Hideo Kojima recently revealed a 10-minute Death Stranding 2: On the Beach trailer in a panel at SXSW. The video gave a glimpse of what to expect from the sequel, including its characters, gameplay, and story. More importantly, the release date for the sequel was finally announced and it isn’t too far away. On June 26th, eager players will get the chance to continue Sam Porter’s story exclusively for PS5.

One of the most intriguing parts about the Death Stranding games is the actors Kojima is able to cast for his unique science fiction tale about connecting the world. The 2019 release saw Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), Léa Seydoux (Spectre), Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal), Margaret Qualley (The Substance), and Troy Baker (The Last of Us) with big roles. Some of those actors will return in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, but the sequel will also introduce brand new characters played by known actors.

Here is the confirmed cast of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach so far:

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Full Cast

Norman Reedus as Sam Porter

Léa Seydoux as Fragile

George Miller as Tarman (Performance by Marty Rhone)

Troy Baker as Higgs

Elle Fanning as Tomorrow

Fatih Akin as Dollman (Performance by Jonathan Roumie)

Shioli Kutsuna as Rainy

Alastair Duncan as The President

Alissa Jung as Lucy

Nicolas Winding Refn as Heartman (Performance by Darren Jacobs)

Luca Marinelli as Neil

Debra Wilson as Doctor

Many of these actors were either already confirmed to return or were part of the initial reveal of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. This includes Elle Fanning (A Complete Unknown), Fatih Akin (Head-On), Shioli Kutsuna (Invasion), and director George Miller (Mad Max). Similar to Guillermo del Toro in Death Stranding, George Miller and Fatih Akin will not provide their voices to their respective Death Stranding 2: On the Beach characters.

The trailer featured some new faces as well. This includes Alastair Duncan (God of War: Ragnarök), Alissa Jung (Mary of Nazareth), Luca Marinelli (The Old Guard), and Debra Wilson (Mad TV). A lot of buzz is surrounding Marinelli’s role in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach specifically as a moment from the trailer features a callback that fans of Metal Gear Solid will love.

What are your thoughts on the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach cast? Let us know in the comments below.