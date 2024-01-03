Delicious in Dungeon Hypes Premiere With Final Poster

Delicious in Dungeon is gearing up for a big debut! This year will mark the manga's move to television thanks to the team at Studio Trigger. The hit series promises to bring all the charm of Delicious in Dungeon to anime, and now, a special poster for the show has gone live ahead of its launch.

As you can see below, the artwork comes courtesy of Delicious in Dungeon's creator. Artist Ryoko Kui is hyping the debut of their big anime as it is set to launch on Netflix come January 4th. So of course, Kui knew there was no better way to celebrate the anime than by bringing Laios' party together.

Of course, the special poster is downright gorgeous, and this top-notch work is typical of Kui. The artist's work on Delicious in Dungeon has been praised since day one, after all. Now, their designs are being tackled by Trigger's elite staff. The studio hardly needs an intro these days given its history with series like Kill la Kill and Promare. Over the decades, Trigger has become famous for its hit series, and now Delicious in Dungeon has high expectations to meet as such.

If you are not familiar with Delicious in Dungeon, the fantasy comedy is a must-read. Kui began working on the manga in February 2014, and it ended last fall. Yen Press oversees the manga's release in English for those wanting to check it out. So if you want more info on Delicious in Dungeon, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

"When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

What do you think about this big anime premiere? Will you be tuning into Delicious in Dungeon?