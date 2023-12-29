Delicious In Dungeons Shares First Premiere Episode Clip

Delicious in Dungeon is aiming to be one of the biggest new anime of 2024, and has a preview of its premiere.

2024 is aiming to have quite a few new anime series arrive, and one of them is Delicious in Dungeon. Following a band of "RPG"-like adventurers as they fight in dungeons and attempt to make dishes out of what remains, Studio TRIGGER and Netflix are aiming to release the new series beginning on January 4th. To give fans a look at the first installment of the series, the anime adaptation has released a first look at its first episode.

Unlike many other anime adaptations that arrived on Netflix, Delicious in Dungeon won't be releasing all of its episodes at once. The highly anticipated series will be releasing episodes on a weekly basis, making for a big change for the streaming service. The series isn't just highly anticipated thanks to its source material's popularity, but also thanks to the involvement of Studio TRIGGER. This isn't the first time that TRIGGER has worked with Netflix, as the production house produced one of the best anime series for the streaming service in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Delicious In Dungeon: Episode One Preview

While Delicious in Dungeon has its fair share of humorous moments, it also has plenty of medieval battles that can get quite serious. The original manga series came to an end earlier this year, though that doesn't mean the adaptation won't have plenty of material to work with. Creating over a decade of stories, anime fans might be in store for a number of seasons when it comes to the dungeon exploring cooks.

Delicious in Dungeon is aiming to be a big entry of the new year and the official description reads as such, "When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

Is Delicious in Dungeon one of your most anticipated anime of 2024? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of TRIGGER.