Delicious in Dungeon Shares New Trailer: Watch

Delicious in Dungeon is likely the most highly anticipated anime adaptation making its debut next year, and now fans have gotten a new look at what to expect with a new trailer for the upcoming series! Ryoko Kui's Delicious in Dungeon manga might have come to an end earlier this Fall, but it's far from the end of the franchise as the series will be making its anime debut as one of the leading new releases of the Winter 2024 anime schedule. The latest update ahead of its premiere will likely be the final one as we've gotten more behind the scenes information.

Delicious in Dungeon has released a new trailer hyping up its premiere in Japan on January 4th with Netflix, but it has yet to be confirmed as this will be a worldwide release (or be stockpiled for a binge release later as seen with other Netflix anime releases). But with the newest trailer comes new additions to the voice cast with the likes of Wataru Kato as Kabru, Rie Takahashi as Rinsha, Miyu Tomita as Mickbell, Tooru Nara as Kuro, Yuya Hirose as Holm, and Kei Kawamura as Daya. Check out the trailer below:

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon

Delicious in Dungeon's anime will be premiering on January 4th, 2024 and will be exclusively streaming with Netflix. Yoshihiro Miyajima directs the anime for Studio Trigger with Kimiko Ueno overseeing the scripts, Naoki Takeda designing the characters, and Yasunori Mitsuda composing the music. The previously announced voice cast for the anime (who will be joining the newly announced additions) includes the likes of Kentaro Kumagai as Laios, Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille, Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck, Hiroshi Naka as Senshi, Saori Hayami as Falin, Akira Miki as Namari, and Shinji Kawada as Shuro.

Delicious in Dungeon teases its anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

