Delicious in Dungeon Episode 1 Launches on Netflix: Watch

Delicious in Dungeon is here! It has taken some time, but at last, the hit comedy has made its way to the screen. Today marks the debut of Delicious in Dungeon on Netflix, and you can now watch episode one if you have a streaming subscription.

Yes, you heard that right! Netflix has heard all of our pleas, and it has found a way to release episodes of Delicious in Dungeon weekly. Right now, you can find episode one of the series available, and episode two of Delicious in Dungeon will drop next week. This weekly release schedule isn't normal for Netflix, but the streaming service has dabbled with this slow releases. And in the wake of previous anime premieres on Netflix, this weekly method is preferred.

After all, a weekly drop gives fans access to whatever anime they're watching in time with Japan. For instance, Delicious in Dungeon episode one hit up viewers in Japan at the same time it did audiences stateside. In the past, Netflix has not used that release schedule. For shows like Pokemon and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, new episodes would release in batches stateside weeks to months after their launch in Japan. So thankfully, the team behind Delicious in Dungeon found a way to drop episodes weekly.

If you want to check out Delicious in Dungeon, you should know the anime is being overseen by good hands. Studio Trigger is overseeing the series with director Yoshihiro Miyajima at the helm. For more info on hit fantasy comedy, you can check out Delicious in Dungeon's official synopsis below:

"When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

