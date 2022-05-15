Demon Slayer Cosplay Unlocks Tengen's Most Extravagant Look

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba introduced its flashiest character when season two debuted last year, and fans are still obsessing over the top-notch Hashira. Tengen Uzui leaves an impression wherever he goes, and of course, that includes the cosplay fandom. That is why one popular cosplayer felt it was time to celebrate Tengen with their own take on the Sound Hashira, and Demon Slayer fans are loving the fem makeover.

As you can see below, the work comes from rinnegoddess over on Instagram. It was there fans got to see the cosplayer's take on Tengen with a gender-bent twist. And of course, the Sound Hashira is blinged out in line with his flamboyant style.

The cosplay gives Tengen longer curls, and the white locks are adorned with jewels and beads. Of course, the fighter has on a bejeweled headband to make themselves shine, and even Tengen's red face marking has been glittered! The fem look also gives Tengen a body chain that winds down their chest, and of course, the fighter's golden armbands can be seen in this shoot.

From their costume to their pose, rinnegoddess absolutely nails Tengen's attitude here, and their gender-bent makeover is nothing short of genius. It is one of the best to tackle the Sound Hashira, and we are certain his wives would give two thumbs up to this Demon Slayer overhaul. So if you want to see more of this cosplayer's work in the future, you can find them on Instagram right here!

