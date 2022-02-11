Demon Slayer Reveals Tengen Replica Swords

Tengen Uzui is definitely one of the flashiest characters introduced in the history of Demon Slayer, with the Sound Hashira helping Tanjiro and his friends in defeating the demons of the Entertainment District. Now, with the second season of the anime adaptation set to come to a close, fans will have the opportunity to purchase life-sized replicas of his two swords that he used to help in decapitating Gyutaro and saving the lives of his three wives from Premium Bandai.

Demon Slayer’s season finale is set to arrive in just a few days, with the anime adaptation by Ufotable releasing an extended episode to wrap the story of the Entertainment District. While Tengen and Tanjiro were able to take Gyutaro’s head, with Inosuke and Zenitsu doing the same with his the demon’s sister Daki, it seems that the Upper Moon demon was able to release one last attack that might just spell doom for members of the Demon Slayer Corps. The production studio behind Demon Slayer has yet to reveal if the series will continue with a third season or a new feature-length film, but Ufotable might drop hints, or a full reveal, when the last episode of season two arrives this weekend.

Premium Bandai released a first look video that gives fans an idea of what these real-life replica swords will look like, with the company revealing that the set of Sound Hashira weapons are set to arrive this October for fans of the Demon Slayer franchise. Pre-orders are live at Entertainment Earth now for $279.99.

https://youtu.be/slFC4BO_8M8

Tengen might be the latest Hashira to enter the ring in the world of monster hunting, but he is far different from the Demon Slayer Corps heavy hitter that came before. Rengoku was the previous Hashira who fought alongside Tanjiro and his friends, holdind a cool confidence while keeping his meotions close to his vest. Tengen on the other hand attempts to be as “flashy” as possible, with even his attacks often unleashing fireworks, as was the cast in the latest episode that saw the Sound Hashira battling against the wild power of Gyutaro.

Will you be picking up these wild sword replicas when they arrive later this year? Do you think Tengen survived the final assault left by Gyutaro? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.