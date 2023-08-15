Demon Slayer Cosplay Runs Wild With Inosuke

Demon Slayer missed out on Inosuke Hashibira in the third season of the anime that aired earlier this Spring, and now one awesome cosplay is helping bring the fan favorite back to the spotlight with some wild cosplay! Demon Slayer Season 3 tackled the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga. The highlights of this arc meant that fans would get to see more of the Hashiras jumping into the fights against more Upper Rank opponents this time around, but it also meant that the usual crew of Tanjiro Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, and Zenitsu Agatsuma would be separated for a substantial amount of time.

Demon Slayer Season 3 thankfully ended Tanjiro's time in the isolated swordsmith village as now the series moves forward and hopefully brings the trio back together in its future episodes. But fans are taking Inosuke into their own hands and are getting sick of waiting. Artist @lohilohi has thankfully tapped into Inosuke's wild style with some cosplay on TikTok that helps fill the gap until we all get to see Inosuke reunite with Tanjiro and Zenitsu again in the next season of the anime. Check it out:

How to Watch the Demon Slayer Anime

It's now the perfect time to catch up with everything that has happened in the Demon Slayer anime so far. Demon Slayer Season 4 has been announced to be in the works, and will be adapting the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga. There has yet to be a release window or date set for the next season of the anime as of this writing, however, but it will feature a returning staff and cast from the previous anime efforts. You can find the first three seasons of the Demon Slayer TV anime and Mugen Train Arc movie now streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to do so.

If you're jumping into the franchise for the first time though, Crunchyroll teases the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

What are some of your favorite Inosuke moments in Demon Slayer so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!