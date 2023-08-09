Demon Slayer Promo Brings an Upper Moon to Life With LEGO

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba brought season three to a close this year, and now all eyes are on its Upper Moons. The anime brought two of those demons down during the Swordsmith Village arc, and there are more to come. From Douma to Akaza, Mugen has a number of demons on hand to fight his battles, and now one fan has brought the Upper Moon leader to life with help from LEGO of all things.

The impressive fan animation comes from Reddit courtesy of the user parkbrickfilmer. As you can see below, they posted a series of clips from their full-length tribute that brings Kokushibo to life. Using LEGO, this fan imagines how the Upper Moon would fare in battle with Gyomei, and the animation is on point.

Thanks to films like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The LEGO Movie, animation and LEGO go hand in hand these days. Now, the Demon Slayer fandom is getting to embrace this crossover for themselves. As you can see in this fan film, Kokushibo is brought to life with a custom miniature, and Gyomei is the same. While the Demon Slayer anime has yet to witness the Stone Hashira in action, fans of the manga know how deadly Gyomei Himejima can be. Nothing – not even his blindness – can stop Gyomei when he is in battle. So if Upper Moon 1 was going to find a worthy opponent in the Demon Slayer Corps, it would be him.

If you want to see Gyomei in action, we will get to see the Stone Hashira let loose soon. The Demon Slayer anime is gearing up for season four, and it will cover the Hashira Training arc. Gyomei will partake in the arc with several other Hashira as you might have guessed. As for the Demon Slayer manga, the complete series is available to read on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app. So if you want to read up on Demon Slayer, its official synopsis can be found below:

"In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

What do you think about this latest Demon Slayer adaptation? Does the anime need its own LEGO kit? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!