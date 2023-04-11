Demon Slayer Season 3 Shares Zenitsu and Inosuke Status Updates

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 is finally airing as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and the first episode of the new arc gave fans some much needed updates on how Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira have been doing since the end of the Entertainment District arc from Demon Slayer Season 2. Demon Slayer Season 3 has kicked off its run taking on the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer manga, and Tanjiro Kamado and the others have been worse for wear after fighting Daki and Gyutaro in the second season of the anime.

Demon Slayer Season 3 has officially returned to screens with the Swordsmith Village Arc, and Tanjiro and the others have been spending time recovering from all the damage they took during the previous fight. But while Tanjiro and Nezuko headed toward the titular village from the Demon Slayer anime's newest arc, Inosuke and Zenitsu are off taking on their own missions after recovering much quicker than Tanjiro. So they might not be a part of the main fights this time around.

(Photo: ufotable)

Demon Slayer: Where Are Zenitsu and Inosuke?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 explains that while Tanjiro took the longest to recover from the fights during the Entertainment District Arc, Inosuke and Zenitsu went off into missions on their own much like the last time the three of them were at the Butterfly Mansion at the same time. It's not revealed where Inosuke's new mission was, but Zenitsu was hilariously sent off into some faraway mountains. He's apparently been making so much noise (crying about being separated from Nezuko and wanting to go home), that the other Demon Slayers are complaining.

It's important to note that Inosuke and Zenitsu are far away as Tanjiro and Nezuko themselves headed to the main area for the Swordsmith Village arc. While the trio have been a part of one another's fights up until this point, it seems like Tanjiro and Nezuko will be stuck on their own when the intense battles kick off with what's to come in the rest of the season. But at least they have new allies in two of the Hashira who are there in the village as well.

How do you feel about Inosuke and Zenitsu maybe missing out on the fights in Demon Slayer Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!