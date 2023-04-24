Demon Slayer Season 3 Reveals Additional Cast

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has kicked Season 3's big fight into high gear with its newest episode, and the anime is filling out its voice cast with some frightening new additions that really took Tanjiro Kamado and the others by surprise! Demon Slayer Season 3 has kicked off the main fights of the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer manga, and it has done so with the appearance of the Upper Moon 4 ranked demon under Muzan Kibutsuji, Hantengu. While this demon seemed different from the others, it was quickly revealed why he was so dangerous.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 saw Hantengu make his move on Tanjiro and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and revealed that he is a lot more dangerous than his initial look seemed to tease. In fact, when he's beheaded he starts to form clones. As of the end of Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3, there are four Hantengu clones in all and Demon Slayer has announced the new additions to the voice cast for these deadly demon additions.

Hantengu’s clones are absolutely insane. the animation on the regeneration + the ost is genuinely chilling. UFO IS GONNA GO SO CRAZY THIS SEASON LETS GOOOO pic.twitter.com/MODHobXH55 — Esta♠️ (@knyesta) April 23, 2023

Who Are Hantengu's Clones?

It's revealed in Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 that each time Hantengu is beheaded, he splits off into two clones from the two halves. This leads to four clones in total that each have their own emotional motif and personality. It's been announced by the Demon Slayer anime team that these four Hantengu clones are known as Sekido (Anger) as voiced by Yuichiro Umehara, Karaku (Relaxed) as voiced by Kaito Ishikawa, Urogi (Joy) as voiced by Shunsuke Takeuchi, and Aizetsu (Sorrow) as voiced by Soma Saito. As seen thus far, each one has their own terrible abilities as well.

These clones seem to be just as strong as an Upper Rank all on their own, so it remains to be seen how Tanjiro and the others can possibly survive the fights against Hantengu and his many clones. It's going to be the core focus of the rest of Demon Slayer Season 3, and you can find each new episode of the coming season thus far streaming with Crunchyroll. You can also catch up with the first two seasons and movie there as well.

What was your first impression of seeing Hantengu's clones in action in Demon Slayer's newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!