New Demon Slayer Movie Manga Gets Insane Printing Ahead of Release

✖

Demon Slayer's first feature length film is set to arrive in theaters in Japan later this year, and with the movie hitting the big screen, audiences in the East will get the opportunity to have their own manga that dives into the back story of the flame wielding swordsman known as Rengoku, as the upcoming chapter will be printing an insane amount of copies to fulfill demand! Demon Slayer: Mugen Train will follow Tanjiro and his friends as they ride aboard a locomotive that is fit to bursting with demons, using the manga as source material for this inside of continuity story!

Rengoku first appeared in the latter half of the first season of Demon Slayer's anime, being presented as one of the Demon Slayer Corps' Hashira, the strongest swordsman within the collective. Rengoku is presented as being the "Flame Hashira", wielding the ability over fire, which was something that Tanjiro briefly held power over during the climactic battle against the Spider Clan. Rengoku himself will have a big role to play in the upcoming film, being used in several pieces of promotional material to help in hyping up the film's release. Based on his appearance and personality, Rengoku fits well within the group that sports members such as Tanjiro, Nezuo, Zenitsu, and Inosuke!

(Photo: Ufotable)

Crunchyroll revealed that the upcoming manga, "Rengoku Volume 0", will have a print run of around 4.5 million copies, walking readers through the first mission that the flame swordsman underwent when he became a member of the Demon Slayer Corps!

The manga booklet will be around eighty four pages, which will include this original manga story created by the mangaka responsible for the franchise in Koyoharu Gotouge, as well as several interviews with the voice actors and creative minds behind the film itself. While many anime films decide to create films that might be outside of the main canon of the series, this upcoming movie will act as something of a sequel to the first season and a bridge to the second.

Ufotable, the studio responsible for the initial season of Demon Slayer has yet to confirm a second outing for the anime, but based on the popularity of the franchise for the past year, it is clear that it is only a matter of time before the anime returns!

What do you think of the insane print run for the upcoming Demon Slayer manga side story? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon slaying!

Via Crunchyroll