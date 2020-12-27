Demon Slayer: LiSA to Perform Theme Song at New Year's Festival

✖

Demon Slayer is one of the hottest series in the world right now, and its sales speak for itself. From manga to movie tickets, anything Tanjiro touches turns to platinum, and that goes for the anime's theme song as well. After all, LiSA has earned some big awards for her work on the anime, and the singer will perform the theme song of Demon Slayer at a New Year's Festival soon.

The report comes from NHK, a national network that is aired in Japan. The company announced LiSA will perform at the 71st Kohaku Utahime Gassen, an annual New Year's Even program that features some of the biggest singers overseas. LiSA will perform a special medley sourced from Demon Slayer, so fans can expect to hear "Gurenge" and then some.

After all, LiSA returned to Demon Slayer this fall for its first movie. The anime featured the single "Homura" from LiSA as a title track for Mugen Train. LiSA will surely perform both of these songs in her medley, and fans from across Japan will tune in to see the performance. After all, fans are banking on 2021 being a better year, so there is no better way to welcome it in. The past year was pretty amazing for Demon Slayer given its all-out success at the box office, so there is no telling what Tanjior might accomplish in 2021 should the pandemic finally play itself out.

LiSA will not be the only artist performing on the holiday program. Kiyoshi Hikawa plans to return to the event for the second year running in honor of Dragon Ball Super. The singer will perform "Genkai Toppa x Survivor" once more in honor of Goku and the gang. So if Tanjiro wants to meet up with the Saiyan in 2021, well - we aren't opposed to the collaboration!

HT - Crunchyroll