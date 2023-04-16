Demon Slayer Season 3 Ending Released: Watch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back at last, and season three has the anime fandom gripped tight. After all, the show drew in fans with a special movie ahead of season three that gave us a look at Demon Slayer's premiere. Now, the Demon Slayer anime has dropped its first ending of season three, and the clip is downright adorable.

As you can see below, the ED for Demon Slayer season 3 features music from MAN WITH A MISSION x Milet. The song "Koi Kogare" threads the entire ED together, and from a visual standpoint, the team at ufotable honed in on its new Hashiras while making this ED. After all, Kanroji and Muichiro head up the ending, so we get some new looks into their lives.

Demon Slayer – To the Swordsmith Village Ending Song by Milet and Man with a Mission#鬼滅の刃 #刀鍛冶の里編 pic.twitter.com/jlk84sVUmJ — Ario (@Ario_Kamado) April 16, 2023

The Demon Slayer ending begins with Kanroji getting ready for a mission as we watch her traverse to the hidden Swordsmith Village. She is followed by Muichiro as the Mist Hashira comes to the village next. As the ED goes on, we get to see Kanroji as a child with her family before Muichiro is focused on. We see the boy with another who looks just like him, so anime fans can expect to learn more about his family.

And of course, the ED ends with some familiar faces. Tanjiro shows up with Genya while Nezuko hugs Kanroji. The Love Hashira is all too happy to hug the girl while Muichiro stands ahead. As always, the Mist Hashira is aloof, but he doesn't seem as unaffected by the gang's arrival. The young prodigy is human, after all, and it seems his stoicism is no match for Tanjiro's friendly personality.

This ED is definitely a gorgeous one, and it teases more secrets for Demon Slayer season 3. If you want to keep up with the anime, the Demon Slayer anime is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. No information has been given on the English dub of Demon Slayer season 3 yet, but the subbed version is rolling out with new episodes weekly. For more information on Demon Slayer, you can read its official synopsis below:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

