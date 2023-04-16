Demon Slayer Season 3 Premiere Earns an Insanely High Rating

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's most unstoppable series. From its original manga to the first Demon Slayer film, the franchise knows how to grab an audience. The world was reminded of that much this month when Demon Slayer season 3 went live. A new report confirms Demon Slayer went live with a crazy high rating in early April, so Demon Slayer fans can give themselves a pat on the back.

The update comes from Japan as a new set of data confirmed the rating of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1. As it turns out, the 90-minute debut earned an 8% rating. That kind of rating is rather impressive for a show with a late-night time slot. Of course, Demon Slayer has earned higher cable ratings in the past, but this 8% pull proves the hit anime hasn't lost its touch.

After all, you can just compare late-night cable ratings if you want to see just how good this Demon Slayer rating is. The first half of Attack on Titan's series finale went live earlier this year, and it earned a respectable 2.6% in cable ratings. Demon Slayer did double that with its season 3 premiere, so Tanjiro deserves a clap on the back.

Obviously, all eyes are on Demon Slayer now that season 3 is live, and the show has yet to unleash a fraction of its potential. After all, the premiere we just got from Demon Slayer was screened in theaters earlier this year. This week's episode of Demon Slayer will mark the first real one we have been given, so fans are understandably hyped. You will be able to find the second episode of Demon Slayer season 3 on Crunchyrolll starting April 16th. So if you want to catch up on Demon Slayer before this arc debarks the station, you better catch up ASAP!

Want to know more about Demon Slayer? You can read up on the anime's official synopsis here for all the details on Koyogaru Gotouge's series: "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

What did you make of the Demon Slayer season three premiere? Are you excited for the rest of Tanjiro's new season?

