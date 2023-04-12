Demon Slayer Season 3 Reveals Surprising Reason Why Mitsuri Is a Hashira

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has returned to screens for Season 3 as part of the jam packed Spring 2023 anime schedule, the first episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has revealed the surprising reason why Mitsuri Kanroji joined the Demon Slaying Corps and became a Hashira! When the Demon Slayer anime first debuted the full line up of the Hashira at the top of the Demon Slaying Corps ranks, one of the elements that stood out from the others was Love, as Mitsuri didn't seem to command a natural type of ability like the others. But that's tied directly into her mentality as well.

Demon Slayer Season 3 has actually brought Mitsuri back to the anime for the events of the Swordsmith Village arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer manga, and it's the first real time that Tanjiro Kamado has been able to spend some time with her and pick her brain about how she views her time with the corps overall. When Tanjiro asks about what made Mitsuri join the forces, she surprises him with the fact that she joined in order to find "the gentleman with whom [she'll] be spending eternity."

Demon Slayer: Why Mitsuri Is a Hashira

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 1 sees Tanjiro heading to the titular village in order to figure out what's going on with his broken sword. It's here that he reunites with Mitsuri since their run in during the first season of the Demon Slayer anime, and the two actually get to talk for the first real time. Mitsuri explains to Tanjiro that she wanted to join the Demon Slaying Corps in order to find a man who she can spend eternity with.

Elaborating on it further, Mitsuri tells Tanjiro that because she wants to meet someone stronger than her (and thus be protected by a potential partner). She knew the Hashira were strong, but she couldn't just meet one by chance. Thus Mitsuri decided to join the corps herself and train enough to become a Hashira to make her dream come true. It might be a wild reason to fight, but if she's gotten to her current level on that desire, it really goes to showcase how strong Mitsuri's love really is.

