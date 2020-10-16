Demon Slayer's LiSA Returns to Work Following Hiatus

✖

One of the biggest parts of the anime adaptation of Demon Slayer has been the soundtrack, with the songs by artist LiSA managing to find a place within the anime community, and with the singer/songwriter announcing earlier this month that she would be going on hiatus, it seems that the anime contributor will be returning to work. Originally taking time off due to "mental and physical fatigue," the singer has announced that she will be returning to her originally planned tour in "LiVE is Smile Always ~Ladybug~" which was scheduled for this month and beyond.

With LiSA returning to her touring schedule, and seemingly her work in general, following her hiatus, this makes for good timing when it comes to the upcoming arrival of Demon Slayer's second season of its anime, which will follow the events of the first feature-length film of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. While we don't know all of the songs that LiSA will be adding to these upcoming story arcs, considering the amazing songs that she created for both the first season and the insanely popular movie, we definitely expect some serious bangers to arise from the singer when it comes to the continuing adventures of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps.

The singer/songwriter might be most popular for her contributions to the anime adaptation of Koyoharo Gotouge's Shonen franchise, this is far from the first series that she has contributed to when it comes to the medium of anime. LiSA's far-reaching career in anime includes series such as Fate/Zero, il sole penetra le illusioni ~ Day Break Illusion, Sword Art Online, Sword Art Online II, Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale, My Hero Academia, Qualidea Code, Nisekoi:, The irregular at magic high school, and Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works.

The story of Mugen Train brought in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office, while also changing the world of Tanjiro and company by leaps and bounds, with the second season promising to inject brand new terrifying threats, as well as giving more focus to some of the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps, the Hashira.

