Demon Slayer's LiSA Announces Hiatus with Husband Following Cheating Allegation

If you like anime such as Demon Slayer, then you are also a fan of LiSA. The singer is one of the most famous in Japan right now thanks to their work on hit singles like "Gurenge", and LiSA has amassed a huge fanbase for themselves globally. However, the artist is now going on a personal hiatus alongside their husband after reports surfaced of his alleged infidelity.

The news went live today after LiSA's official website confirmed she would be taking a hiatus. The singer is halting all of her activities due to "mental and physical fatigue". This move comes just before LiSA was set to perform two shows in Japan, so the events have been canceled.

(Photo: ufotable)

Shortly after LiSA's team confirmed the hiatus, fans did a double-take when they learned her husband was doing the same. Tatsuhisa Suzuki, a popular voice actor and singer, has put his band OLDCODEX on hiatus over his "poor health". The group has since pulled out of an August festival even though their single for Free! The Final Stroke will go live as planned in September.

This joint hiatus would be notable under any circumstances, but a recent report in Japan has framed this break in the worst way. On July 30, the Japanese outlet The Weekly Bunshun reported that Suzuki was allegedly having an affair. The publication said the singer was involved with a female co-worker, and the scandal has bubbled over to its current point.

As you can imagine, fans of the artists are taken aback by this news, and the couple's recent marriage complicates things. The two announced their vows back in January 2020, and many rooted for the couple. Now, this cheating scandal has turned things upside down, and fans are hoping the couple can work things out while getting some much-needed rest during this hiatus. We know we're wishing the two all the best at this time!

HT - ANN