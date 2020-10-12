Demon Slayer's Movie Debuts Full Theme Song by LiSA

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most popular anime out there these days, and fans have been waiting for it to make a comeback for some time now. After all, the show's debut season ended with the reveal that its Mugen Train arc would be adapted for the big screen. Now, Demon Slayer is ready to bring the film to fans in Japan, and fans were given a peek at its theme song to whet their appetite.

The whole revelation went live this past weekend at Jump Anime Special Festa. It was there fans got an update on shows like Dr. Stone as well as Jujutsu Kaisen. Of course, Demon Slayer was mentioned, and the full version of LiSA's new theme song was released.

The track, which is titled "Homura", is the second LiSA has done for the franchise. The hit singer performed the first theme song for Demon Slayer, and the single became one of the hottest tracks of the year. LiSA's tenure with anime has solidified her reputation as one of the best. And after listening to this new theme song, fans will have to bow down before her genius.

LiSA "Horuma" Theme Song Movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "Infinity Train" https://t.co/SiUE3FwAxN — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) October 11, 2020

The music swells in all of the right places, and LiSA laid down stellar vocals for the emotional track. This theme song has fans pumped for the Demon Slayer film already, but fans outside of Japan will need to wait a bit longer to check it out. The film is slated to hit theaters in Japan starting October 16. A theatrical run has been announced for the U.S., but with the pandemic still raging across the country, there is no word on when it will be safe for Demon Slayer to premiere stateside.

What do you make of this new Demon Slayer single? Does it live up to the first season's song? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.