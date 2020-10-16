Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Breaks Down the Breathing Styles

✖

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train helped to further break down the Breathing Styles! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba kind of threw Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado into the deep end in its dangerous world full of demons, and it was really the same for fans. As Tanjiro learned how to become a member of the Demon Slaying Corps himself, he started to learn about how to master his breathing in order to provide stronger sword strikes. It was here that he started to learn the Water Breathing Style, and by the end of the season, he started to learn another.

These styles are unique to each sword fighter in the franchise, and the first season of the season introduced Tanjiro to the Hashira. These Hashira are masters of their respective styles, and upon getting to fully have a conversation with the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, during the events of the Mugen Train movie, Tanjiro (and fans) got a much deeper break down of these styles.

(Photo: Aniplex of America)

Mugen Train picks up minutes after the end of the first season and sees Tanjiro and Nezuko board a mysterious train together with Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma in order to provide backup to the Flame Hashira in his mission. Although Tanjiro had crossed paths with Rengoku before, this was the first real opportunity to ask about the mysteries of the Hinokami Kagura.

While Rengoku could not help Tanjiro with this aspect of Flame Breathing, he did offer a break down of all the styles. There are five main styles (Flame, Water, Wind, Stone, and Thunder) and there are five offshoots of these styles (Mist, Serpent, Flower, Insect and Love). These correspond to the Hashira we met towards the end of the first season, and Rengoku goes as far as confirming that Mist is an offshoot of wind -- so it's not exactly a one for one.

The Breathing Styles are going to be key for Tanjiro's strength moving forward, and by the end of the film he gets a crucial clue to his better mastery of the Flame Breathing style. With the Breathing Styles fully established in the film, we'll see how the other Hashira use them to take on some huge threats in the second season and beyond.

What do you think of the Mugen Train film breaking out all of the breathing elements? Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is now screening in theaters, and you can check out our full review of the film here. Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!