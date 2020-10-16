Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Presents Tanjiro's Older Brother

✖

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular anime series in the world right now, and its place on top is hard to miss. These days, the franchise is running double time thanks to its first movie. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train is the number one film stateside this weekend, and fans who've seen the film are still dealing with the feels it gave about family.

So you have been warned! There are spoilers before for the Demon Slayer movie! Do not read on if you wish to avoid spoilers:

(Photo: Aniplex of America)

When it comes to the anime's first film, Demon Slayer went ham with its animation and emotional high points. After all, we are talking about Tanjiro here, and the boy is living his best life while trying to save his sister Nezuko. The movie follows Tanjiro as he reunites with one of the Hashira, and Kyojuro Rengoku exits the story as one of Tanjiro's brothers.

The two may not be related by blood, but Mugen Train bonds the slayers like never before. If you will recall in season one, Demon Slayer pit the two against one another at first. Tanjiro earned ire from Kyojuro for keeping his sister alive despite his demonic traits. But after being reintroduced in this new arc, things changed.

By the end of the film, Tanjiro begins calling Kyojuro his older brother as an affectionate term. The Flame Hashira even tells the boy he wants Tanjiro to be his predecessor for his title one day. Of course, that moment comes sooner than expected as Mugen Train ends with Kyojuro's death. Before he dies, he asks Tanjiro to carry on his will, and this all happened in just a matter of hours. Clearly, their bond came together quickly, and it will motivate Tanjiro moving forward. And even though Kyojuro did die, the boy still has Nezuko to lean on.

Did you see Rengoku's death coming before Mugen Train closed? Or did this Demon Slayer death hit you as hard as it did Tanjiro? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.